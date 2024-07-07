With the years SEGA’s OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast has become a cult gamedue to its crisp, no-frills arcade gameplay. The community that has grown around the game has continued to update the PC version, improving it a lot from a graphical point of view and not only.

In particular, the developer emoose has created aa patch that works miraclesincluding improved reflexes, better controller support including for Xbox Series Impulse Triggers, the ability to use custom music, reduced loading times, and UI scaling, among other fixes and changes.