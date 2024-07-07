With the years SEGA’s OutRun 2006: Coast 2 Coast has become a cult gamedue to its crisp, no-frills arcade gameplay. The community that has grown around the game has continued to update the PC version, improving it a lot from a graphical point of view and not only.
In particular, the developer emoose has created aa patch that works miraclesincluding improved reflexes, better controller support including for Xbox Series Impulse Triggers, the ability to use custom music, reduced loading times, and UI scaling, among other fixes and changes.
The latest patch
In short, it is a sort of real remastered edition, and of very high quality too. Let’s see in particular what does the latest patch version dodownloadable from Developer’s Github page.
- Bug fixes:
- The user interface can now properly adapt to different aspect ratios without distortion.
- Avoids save corruption bug when remapping controls with many input devices connected.
- Fixed C2C leaderboards not updating on Steam and other versions due to faulty anti-piracy checks.
- The Pegasus gallop animation sound effect will now end properly.
- The lens flare effect now loads from the correct path, without needing to modify game files.
- Fixed Z-buffer precision issues that caused heavy Z-conflicts and distant objects to suddenly appear.
- Props such as traffic cones now only disappear when they are actually off-screen.
- Fixed some effects like engine kickback not displaying when using controllers.
- The text relating to the no longer functioning online service can be hidden.
- Improvements:
- Built-in frame rate limiter to prevent game from throttling.
- FPS can now be partially unlocked, with unlocked FPS rendering while the game runs at 60FPS.
- UI and game scene textures can be extracted and replaced.
- Allows you to disable vehicle LODs, reducing quality degradation as they get close.
- Restored XInput vibration code from the Xbox version, allowing gear changes, drifts, crashes and more to provide feedback.
- Xbox Series impulse triggers are supported and can be adjusted within the INI.
- Anisotropic filtering and transparency supersampling can be forced, greatly reducing aliasing around the edges of the track.
- The reflection rendering resolution can be increased from the default 128×128.
- The game can now be run in borderless window mode; the mouse cursor will be hidden while the game is active.
- Automatically disables DPI scaling on the game window, fixing some scaling issues.
- Significantly reduced loading times by disabling framelimiter/vsync during loading screens.
- You can now load music from uncompressed WAV or lossless FLAC files, if they exist with the same file name.
- Allows you to skip the introductory screens.
- The music track can be changed mid-race via the Q and E buttons, or Back/RS+Back on the controller.
Of course, to use the patch you need to have an original version of the game. Unfortunately, you can only turn to the second-hand market, because It is not for sale in any digital store.
#Outrun #Coast #Coast #graphically #updated #unofficial #patch
Leave a Reply