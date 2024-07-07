Pachuca, Hidalgo.- To conclude the date one of the MX League, the Tuzos from the Pachuca Club They are going to play against Rayados of Monterrey for the task of accumulating their first three points in the Opening 2024.

The Hidalgo people They will welcome you white and blue who drew up a new plan to fight for the league title, after leaving the last tournament in semis.

For that, the DT, Fernando Ortiz, He knows that it is imperative to live up to expectations, since the pressure will be on him when he cannot find a way to surpass them. semi-finals both of the Liga MX as of the Leagues Cup.

Pachuca welcomes Rayados at the Hidalgo stadium

In this Opening 2024, the Tuzos of Guillermo Almada They plan to maintain that leading role despite losing one of their key players in this competition, the Mexican Erick ‘Chiquito’ Sanchez—new player of the America club—.

Pachuca and Rayados close the J1 activity

The locals want to get even to compete for the title again, and for that they have reinforced themselves with Johan Rojas, Oliver Torres and Roberto de la Rosacoming from the Pachuca Club.

Before the kick-off, on our Debate website we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the match. Pachuca-Rayados within the framework of the day one of the 2024 MX League Opening.

The game is scheduled for this Sunday, July 7. The referee, Ismael Rosario Lopez Penuelas will authorize the beginning of hostilities, from the Hidalgo Stadiumwhen the clock points to 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 6:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).

View from the green canvas of the Hidalgo stadium

The match will not be broadcast on national television. The way to watch the match will be on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium screens.

