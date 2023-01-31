Out of the choir: previews and guests of tonight’s episode, Tuesday 31 January 2023

This evening, Tuesday 31 January 2023, in prime time on Rete 4, Fuori dal coro, the talk show hosted by Mario Giordano, returns. The journalist, creator of the format, moderates the debate in a studio where, week after week, the hottest political and economic topics are addressed together with many guests. But what will we talk about tonight in Fuori dal coro? Who will be Mario Giordano’s guests? Let’s see below the advances on today’s episode, January 31, 2023.

Previews and tonight’s guests

A new investigation into assets confiscated by the State that end up in the hands of criminals will be at the center of the new appointment with Fuori dal Coro, hosted by Mario Giordano, broadcast this evening, Tuesday 31 January, in prime time on Rete 4. Ample space will be dedicated to the waste of money by Italian politics with an extensive report on the economic management of health care in Sicily and an in-depth analysis of non-re-elected parliamentarians who have purchased ticket packages to travel on high-speed trains at the expense of the state. During the evening, focus on the production of food derived from insects. And finally, all the updates on house burglars.

