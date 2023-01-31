“The data illustrated in the document show a certain homogeneity between the regions for A and H range drugs. When the Medicines Agency (Aifa) reimburses the A and H range drugs, the regions should not bureaucratize, with additional issues and assessments, access to medicines. I don’t think there can be many regional AIFAs that dangerously deprive the Agency of power”. This was stated by Giovanna Scroccaro, president of the Aifa prices and reimbursement committee and director of the Pharmaceutical, Prosthetics, Medical Devices, Prices and Aifa reimbursement Department in her speech, today in the Senate, at the presentation of the VI Annual Report of the Orphan Drugs Observatory ( Ossfor).

“If the Agency’s rules are not good for the few patients with rare diseases, we study other models, but AIFA remains central – continues Scroccaro – if AIFA does not take charge of them, regional assessments, inexorably, not being identical, they will always create differences. We have to work centrally, we can work on conditional reimbursement, evaluation registers, but we don’t create other structures. For medical devices, in Italy we don’t have a register, they can all be purchased at a regional level, there is no reference list, a national list, but the Central Agency must be there for medicines”.

In the Ossfor 2022 Report there is an in-depth analysis dedicated to the Basilicata region, whose data have been compared to those of Tuscany, Lombardy and Lazio. “Compared to virtuous regions with a reference health context, Basilicata is on the right track with a fairly high quality compared to central-southern Italy – declared Francesco Bortolan, director of the General Directorate for Health and Health Policies in his speech person, Basilicata region – We are one hundredth of the Italian population, we have a low population density and above all we are elderly, but we are in line with the other regions. On per capita health expenditure for patients with rare diseases, the average in Basilicata is 5,500 euros, in the range of 4,200 and 6 thousand euros in Lombardy and Lazio. The majority of costs are in drugs. The only peculiarity compared to the regions of reference is that we spend less on hospitalizations and more on medicines, probably due to the high age of the population we go to treat”.

For orphan drugs, total expenditure in 2021 (direct purchases + contracted purchases) – the report points out – amounted to 1.53 billion euros (up 9.4% compared to 2020), representing around 8% of the pharmaceutical expenditure paid by the National Health Service (NHS). The expenditure for class C orphan drugs was 0.97% of the total expenditure for orphan drugs, equal to 14.9 million euros (stable compared to the previous year). Consumption, on the other hand, amounted to 8.4 million doses of orphan drugs (+3.7% compared to the previous year), equal to 0.03% of total drug consumption. The trend, starting from 2013, both in terms of expenditure and consumption, shows a growing trend, similar to the trend observed for overall pharmaceutical expenditure, demonstrating an increase in therapeutic opportunities for rare disease patients. Over 99% of orphan drugs are dispensed through the direct purchasing channel.