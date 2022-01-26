The UAE, Bahrain and Egypt are models of development, converge in the goal and destiny, and their security is one, and they work to pave the way for development as the guarantor of the well-being of the peoples of the region, and the solidarity and unity of the Arab ranks and the consistency of positions among them are manifested in the best form, to face challenges and prevent threats to regional security and not allow any practices It seeks to destabilize and prolong crises and conflicts for which there is no alternative but dialogue.

The challenges the region is witnessing came at the forefront of the Leaders Summit in Abu Dhabi, which brought together His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Forces The Armed Forces and the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, based on the role of the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt and their firm, firm and unified stance towards the region’s issues by bringing peace and stability, and enhancing its opportunities by undermining foreign interference and fighting terrorism and its militias, stopping violence and extremism and preserving national state institutions .

The Abu Dhabi Summit stands in the face of these challenges by raising the pace of cooperation, solidarity and coordination between brothers on various issues and their repercussions on establishing the pillars of security and stability and proceeding in the process of progress and comprehensive development.. There is no place for terrorism, nor for external interference, and there is no room for stirring up strife.. because the future is an ally for everyone. Countries in the region that aspire to human peace, security and prosperity.

“the Union”