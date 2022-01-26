A much remembered fairy

The world of video games is full of memorable characters for different reasons. Mario, doom guy, link from The Legend of Zelda, are some well-known heroes of this world. However, there are some who have endured in the collective memory, but not precisely because of their courage or their contributions.

who had the opportunity to play Ocarina of Time They found one of the best entries in the saga and a peculiar fairy. Many remember navithe little companion of link whose constants’hey listen‘ achieved the same effect as listening to nails on a blackboard. It seems that not only the players came to hate this talkative creature.

Miyamoto is also not a fan of Navi in ​​The Legend of Zelda

Shigeru Miyamoto He is one of the most important figures in Nintendofor which he has worked closely on various games of Mario Y Zelda. In this last franchise he served as the producer of Ocarina of Timea title that is considered one of the best of all time.

Despite being a great game, it seems that there was one factor that Miyamoto did not like at all. Recently released the translation from a Japanese guide The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time with comments from the famous designer. It was thanks to this that we learned that he is also a member of the club of people who hate navi.

‘I think the system navi giving you advice is the weakest part of Ocarina of Time. If you read his texts, he tells you the same thing over and over again. But we wanted to leave her at that level of stupidity‘. These were the words of Miyamoto who was worried about the hint system in this The Legend of Zelda. They couldn’t make it so sophisticated that it would give us all the answers, but the final solution didn’t seem like the best either.

Later he assures that he wanted to completely eliminate navi of the game, although in the end he gave up since this would affect the players more. For Miyamoto, the fairy works best for those who stopped playing for a few months and are coming back. However, for those who played straight, he admits that it’s a pretty annoying addition and doesn’t help that much. What did you think of this revelation? Would you have eliminated this component of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time?

