Ouigo will begin its operations this Sunday, December 15, on the route that directly connects Valladolid and València, with stops in Segovia, Madrid-Chamartín and Cuenca; At the same time, the daily connection between the Campo Grande station in Valladolid and Alicante – with stops in Segovia, Chamartín, Cuenca and Albacete – is completely reopened that same day.

Thanks to this new connection without transfers, Valladolid and València will be linked in just over three hours and Segovia with the capital of Turia in just over two and a half hours, details the railway operator.

The first commercial trip will take place this Sundayor, with a train originating in Valencia at 2:51 p.m. that will arrive in Valladolid at 6:17 p.m.

For the return, the train will leave the Valencian station at 8:00 p.m., arriving in Valladolid-Campo Grande at 11:15 p.m.

This route, for which tickets have been available since last October 18, It has two daily circulations (one round trip), every day of the week.

It is available with the usual Ouigo fare, with tickets from 9 euros, 7 euros for children between 4 and 13 years old and free for children up to 3 years old, as long as they travel in the arms of an adult. Tickets are available both on the operator’s website and on its mobile application.

Besides, This Sunday there will be a total reopening of the connection to travel from Monday to Sunday between Valladolid, Segovia, Madrid-Chamartín, Cuenca, Albacete and Alicante. which allows connecting Valladolid with Alicante in three hours and 44 minutes without the need to make transfers.

For this connection, the trains leave Valladolid at 1:00 p.m., arriving in the capital of Alicante at 4:44 p.m. In the opposite direction, the departure is at 7:53 a.m. and the arrival at Campo Grande station at 11:40 a.m.