The general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, has assured that until it is approved by law a tax on energy companiesas agreed with the PSOE, will not sit down to negotiate the General State Budgets (PGE) with the Government.

To gain the support of the ‘purples’ for the tax reform, Vice President María Jesús Montero convened the parliamentary groups of the investiture bloc on Wednesday to work on a bill that would make the tax on energy companies permanent. But PNV and Junts did not even attend this one, whose votes are essential to approve any normnor was any law agreed to create a new tax, but rather the Treasury promised only a decree law to extend the current rate, which is not a tax.

For Belarra, the absence of these two groups and the promise of an extension decree is a breach of the agreement sealed with the PSOEa formation that believes that “it is not trying hard enough” to reach the consensus necessary to approve the tax.

“The PSOE needs to do its part”

“We gave our support, we fulfilled our part of the agreement and now the PSOE needs to fulfill its part, that there has to be a tax on energy companies“We need a reliable partner on the other side,” Belarra stated in statements to the program Parliament from RNE.

In this context, the deputy has asked herself what sense it makes to close a Budget agreement with the PSOE. “if they haven’t even accomplished something so smallwhich may seem minor, like the tax on energy companies.

“If you haven’t kept that little agreement, How are they going to lower rents? or really agree on an arms embargo with Israel, which is committing the worst genocide in a century?” Belarra said, recalling that these are the other two conditions of her support for the Budget.