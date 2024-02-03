Magaly Solier, a prominent Peruvian actress, embarked on a new facet in her career. This time as host of the program 'native peru', which is transmitted from Ayacucho and spreads Andean music. After overcoming significant personal challenges, such as the fight for custody of her children, Solier appears before the public to convey her love for Ayacucho music and culture.

What was Magaly Solier's first appearance as a television host like?

Magaly Solier's first appearance as a TV host was very happy. The actress spoke in Quechua and even dared to sing. The video was recorded in the town of huanta, in Ayacucho, and shows several landscapes. So far, this audiovisual work is generating a lot of expectation and already has around 119,000 views on the Facebook platform.

What did Magaly Solier say in her first program as a TV host?

In his first program, Solier He not only shared the cultural wealth of Huanta through its landscapes and music, but also spread a message of gratitude and hope. Speaking from the heart, and supported by his fluency in Quechua, he showed a sense of resilience, characteristics that have defined his career.

“Hello, friends, this is Magaly Solier. This is our first program. Thank you very much for all the support you are giving us and welcome to the Milton Córdova mall and this is the flower of the broom. I want to start the program by showing you the panorama. “Long live our Huanta and our country!” said the artist.

Magaly Solier is 37 years old. Photo: LR composition/ diffusion

Magaly Solier: in which program is she surprising as a host?

Magaly Solier entertains her followers through the program 'Native Peru'. So far, this audiovisual product is in its third broadcast.

Magaly Solier: when did she regain possession of her children?

On January 18, the First Specialized Family Court of Huamanga, in Ayacucho, dissolved the marriage between Magaly Solier and Erik Plinio Mendoza Gómez, after verifying that there was physical and psychological violence. In this way, the artist was granted joint custody of her two children.

In this way, minors will attend the Family Meeting Room together with their parents under the supervision of a competent psychologist and social worker from the Multidisciplinary Team of the Family Module.

Why did Magaly Solier lose custody of her children?

Magaly Solier was reported by her ex-husband Eric Mendoza in Ayacucho when she was involved in alleged psychological abuse of minors. It was pointed out that the artist consumed alcoholic beverages excessively and had attacked minors. However, after a long judicial process, these claims were denied and the actress was able to gain custody of her children.

