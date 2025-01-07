The train has established itself as one of the favorite options for Spaniards to travel. Thanks to your speed, comfort and sustainabilitythe railway market has beaten historical records in recent years. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), in 2023 rail transport will reach 653.7 million travelers, even exceeding pre-pandemic levels with a 20.7% increase compared to the previous year.

In this context, OUIGO, the high-speed train company, continues to revolutionize the sector with offers for the most thrifty travelers. Through its website, the company has launched a special promotion to combat the dreaded January slope with several tickets at prices that range from 9 to 25 euros. A perfect opportunity for those who want to explore Spain without breaking the bank.

Promotion dates

As they have revealed on their portal, the offer will only be available during the days January 8 and 9in what the company has called its ‘Pink Days’. According to OUIGO, 80% of its tickets can be purchased at fixed prices of 9, 15, 19 and 25€and they will be valid to travel between January 13 and April 9, 2025.

These tickets include destinations as varied as Barcelona, ​​Zaragoza, Tarragona, Alicante, Murcia, Valencia, Elche, Cuenca, Albacete, Valladolid, Segoviaand, starting January 16, Seville, Córdoba and Malagathanks to the expansion of OUIGO to the south of Spain, giving its travelers the opportunity to plan weekend getaways, Easter holidays or just enjoy a gastronomic or cultural route in one of these cities.









How to get the tickets

The purchase of these tickets can be made through the OUIGO website or his tomobile application. However, to take advantage of this promotion, travelers will have to be quick, since these tickets are limited and will only be available from 10:00 on January 8 to 23:59 on January 9.

However, for those who nneed more time To plan your trip, the company offers the ‘TIME TO THINK’ option, in which, for only 2 additional eurosallows its clients book a ticket and freeze the price for 48 hours or up to 7 days.