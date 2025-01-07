The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the first patient in the United States who developed a form of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or H5N1. According to health authorities, the 65-year-old man had previous conditions and was admitted with severe respiratory symptoms. To date, no other cases of infection or cases of human-to-human transmission have been recorded.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported his admission to the hospital on December 18, after contact with infected birds. The man contracted H5N1 after exposure to a combination of wild birds and a non-commercial poultry farm. “LDH’s extensive public health investigation has identified no additional cases or evidence of transmission. This patient remains the only human case in Louisiana,” the note reads.

Genetic analysis

Just a few days ago, the CDC sequenced the virus in samples collected from the patient in Louisiana, identifying low-frequency mutations in the gene for hemagglutinin, the protein used by the virus to infect cells.

At first, it was thought that the changes were generated by the replication of the virus in the patient, rather than being transmitted at the time of infection. Nevertheless, The analysis suggests that replication was immediate, moments after infection: “H5N1 can develop changes during the clinical course, these would be more worrying if they were found in animal hosts or in the early phases of contagion, for example, a few days after the appearance of symptoms, when they are more likely to facilitate the spread of close contacts.

Stay calm, take precautions

The CDC explains that, despite this death, the danger posed by bird flu to public health remains low. However, “people who work with poultry or cows, or are exposed for recreational purposes, are at increased risk.” They add that the best way to protect yourself and families from H5N1 is to avoid sources of exposure, that is, reduce direct contact with wild species or other animals infected or suspected of being infected with the avian flu virus.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Alondra Flores.