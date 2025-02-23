A person has died this Saturday and several more have been injured in the French city of Mulhousenear the German border, for the Attack with a white weapon signed by terrorism that has been arrested.

The National Anti -Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) has taken charge of the investigation of these facts, in which The author attacked several municipal police officers shouting in Arabic “Allah Akbar” (Allah is the largest).

The dead man is a 69 -year -old Portuguese citizen who He tried to get in and three agents were injured. According to some media, one of them was between life and death.

The anti -terrorism prosecution has specified that it has sent one of its magistrates to Mulhouse to direct operations on the ground and that the investigation has been opened by the Crimes of terrorist murder and attempt at terrorist murders of people of authority.

Several media, citing the prosecutor of Mulhouse, have revealed that the attacker, who is under arrest, is an Algerian of 37 years, it is signed for terrorism and that he was subject to a expulsion order of France.

The events occurred shortly before 16.00 local time (the same time in peninsular Spain) in the market square of this city of Alsaciana, next to the German borderand the suspect has been quickly captured on a nearby street.