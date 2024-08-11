The Marvel Cinematic Universe is large and composed first of all of the films, then of the TV series but also of some animated products, such as Marvel’s What if…? . The series is a fun way to discover alternative histories of the characters we love most, but it is also a space to revisit characters who no longer have space in live-action format.

Oscar Isaac returns in Marvel’s What if…?

Oscar Isaac is indeed about to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he will reprise his role as Marc Spector / Moon Knight in next season of Marvel’s What If…?voicing the Fist of Khonshu. The news was revealed by Marvel Animation head Brad Winderbaum during the D23 panel, although it was not revealed what Spector’s exact role will be, nor how many episodes he will appear in.

Oscar Isaac in his roles in Moon Knight

So far Isaac has only played Moon Knight in first season of the Disney+ show and the actor has been campaigning for his return ever since. This year, Isaac expressed a desire to appear as Moon Knight in a potential film project featuring the Midnight Suns, a team of heroes who have also appeared in a video game.

“I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Suns. There are such interesting characters and now that we’ve laid the groundwork for who Marc, Steven and Jake are, it might be interesting to see them as part of a team and what the dynamic would be. So I think that would be exciting, for me it certainly would be, I really hope there’s room to explore that.”

