Microsoft and Apple they are again discussing the use of Cloud Gaming Apps for iOS . This is not news, as the two companies have already disagreed over the rules behind this technology over the course of the year. Apple has already opened the App Store to the use of Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as GeForce Now. Microsoft and NVIDIA, however, have not created native apps for iOS, and gamers still have to use everything via browser.

The Clash Between Microsoft and Apple

Spencer had previously stated that the Apple’s Cloud Theme Changes were not enough for Xbox. He also explains that “there is not enough room to monetize Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS.” Regarding Apple’s suggested terms, he responded: “You could say they go somewhat in the opposite direction, but they certainly don’t go far enough to open up competition on the world’s largest gaming platform.” During the interview, Spencer stated that he will continue to work with Apple and Google to try to find a solution to this problem.

Phil Spencer

In its submissions to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Microsoft stressed that, despite the various changes made by Apple to the App Store guidelines in January, March, and April, what we did is still not enough to run a native Xbox Cloud Gaming app on iOS.

After examining the Apple guidelinesMicrosoft said they “still pose a barrier to native Cloud Gaming apps,” as it cannot technically and economically honor them if it incorporates games into Xbox Cloud Gaming services on iOS. Specifically, Apple is asking to make cross-platform services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and all content, subscriptions, and features available within the app available as in-app purchases.

This would mean forcing developers to recode their games to be seen as in-app purchases by the App Store, which would be a lot of work for something that probably wouldn’t even be particularly successful, at least in the short term.

Apple, however, argued that developers “generally have no difficulty with the requirement,” citing Antstream, a small app developer that released the first game streaming service for iPhone with more than 1,300 retro titles from several companies.

To try to solve the issuethe CMA has set a deadline for all parties to respond to the market survey before an interim report is published in November. The final report is expected next year.

