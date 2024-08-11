Yesterday afternoon a tragedy occurred which unfortunately resulted in the death of a girl of only 33 years old. We are referring to the poor Juliaa woman of Colombian origins killed by a rifle shot. In the last few hours her partner was arrested.

Julia

What happened?

Siena, a shotgun blast kills Giulia: the girl was 33 years old

Yesterday afternoon Siena he cried over the death of a woman just 33 years old. Julia she was a Colombian girl who was in her house located in Strada del Villino. Around 3:30 pm a noise was heard dull sound which unfortunately got the better of her.

Archive photo

The shot was fired from a automatic rifle who was right inside the house of this family. Together with Giulia Manyoma, a family friend, her partner Fernando, her sister and her boyfriend.

The bullet would have hit the young girl’s face. According to reconstructions, the rifle from which the shot was fired was in the hands of Giulia’s partner, who would have accidentally grazed it. According to the police, the rifle had not been registered and had been purchased in a completely illegal manner. illegitimate.

Giulia’s partner arrested

Yuleisy Giulia Manyoma she was a very sweet mother who for several years had chosen Italy as a stopover to live her life to the fullest. She had been working for a long time at a restaurant of the area, an environment where she also met her current partner.

Archive photo

The first person to be questioned about what happened was none other than FernandoGiulia’s partner. He denied any kind of Voluntariness in this act, declaring that the shot fired from the rifle was entirely accidental.

However, the investigators dedicated themselves to some investigations and discovered that the man had a criminal record. This was because he not only held the rifle and ammunition illegally, but he was also hiding narcotic substances of various kinds. It also seems that in the past he has been accused of domestic abuse.

The other people could not testify as they were in the same house, but were on the lower floor, while Julia and Fernando were in the bedroom alone. At the moment the Prosecutor’s Office he requested the validation of the investigating judge to proceed to arrest of the victim’s partner.