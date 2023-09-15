Óscar Cortés receives terrible news at Lens in France

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Óscar Cortés
Oscar Cortes
The attacker has not been able to gain rhythm in his new team.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R F
Oscar Cortes He arrived this season at RC Lens in France as a great promise, after shining in the U-20 World Cup with the Colombian National Team, but in his new team he has not had enough opportunities.
Out of Champions
Cortés has barely played a game in Ligue 1, despite the fact that the championship has been going on for four days. Now, the attacker received bad news: he will not play the Champions League 2023/2024.
The club revealed the list of 25 players who will compete in the Champions League starting next week. The Colombian also appears Deiver Machadobut Cortés was left out.
The RC Lens coach, Franck Haise, explained the reasons that led him to leave the former Millonarios out of the competition list.
“For Lens’ list for the Champions League we must include 25 players, four of whom trained at the club. Therefore, we had to exclude two players. Spierings (who returned to Toulouse), which was logical. Furthermore, offensively we have a lot of competition and I made the decision to leave Cortés out. If I could put 26 players, I would have put Óscar,” said coach Haise.
Lens was in group B of the Champions League, in which they will face Sevilla from Spain, Arsenal from England and PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands.
Now, Cortés must focus on having competitive minutes in Ligue 1 and the French Cup.
FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL
More sports news
R F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Óscar #Cortés #receives #terrible #news #Lens #France
Leave a Reply