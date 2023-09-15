Óscar Cortés receives terrible news at Lens in France

Oscar Cortes He arrived this season at RC Lens in France as a great promise, after shining in the U-20 World Cup with the Colombian National Team, but in his new team he has not had enough opportunities.

Cortés has barely played a game in Ligue 1, despite the fact that the championship has been going on for four days. Now, the attacker received bad news: he will not play the Champions League 2023/2024.

The club revealed the list of 25 players who will compete in the Champions League starting next week. The Colombian also appears Deiver Machadobut Cortés was left out.

The RC Lens coach, Franck Haise, explained the reasons that led him to leave the former Millonarios out of the competition list.

“For Lens’ list for the Champions League we must include 25 players, four of whom trained at the club. Therefore, we had to exclude two players. Spierings (who returned to Toulouse), which was logical. Furthermore, offensively we have a lot of competition and I made the decision to leave Cortés out. If I could put 26 players, I would have put Óscar,” said coach Haise.

Lens was in group B of the Champions League, in which they will face Sevilla from Spain, Arsenal from England and PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands.

Now, Cortés must focus on having competitive minutes in Ligue 1 and the French Cup.

