Sweden | In Uppsala, several shooting incidents within a week

According to the police, violence has intensified in Uppsala since Midsummer.

Swedish There have been four shooting incidents in Uppsala within a week, says, among others, the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT. Two of the shooting incidents reportedly resulted in death.

According to newspaper reports, the violence has been directed at relatives of people connected to the Foxtrot criminal network.

According to SVT, the police chief Anders Thornberg said at a news conference on Wednesday that children have been coerced and blackmailed into committing serious crimes by threats of death. According to the police, the actors at the top of the criminal networks do not participate in the violence themselves, but control it from a distance.

The scale of last week’s acts of violence has been unprecedented, says the Swedish police in its announcement. Violence has intensified in Uppsala since Midsummer. Currently, 20 people have been arrested in connection with various cases.

Police presence will be increased in Uppsala, said the regional police chief Ulf Johansson.

On Monday A 13-year-old boy, who had been reported missing on Friday, was found dead in Haningen municipality near Stockholm. The police are investigating the case as a murder.

of SVT of information according to the boy was shot dead.

According to the public broadcasting company’s information, the police currently do not suspect that the boy’s death is related to the recent violence linked to the Foxtrot criminal network. However, the police are investigating whether the murder is possibly connected to other criminal networks.

A man was shot late Wednesday night in the center of Stockholm, and he later died in hospital. According to media reports, the case has connections to the recent shootings in Uppsala.

In 2022, there were a total of 391 shooting incidents in Sweden, of which 62 resulted in death. In 2021, 45 people died in shootings.