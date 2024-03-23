Sharjah (WAM)

Oscar's team won the title of the third edition of the five-a-side hockey tournament organized by the Hockey Federation, after defeating Khalifa's team 5-2, in the final match that brought them together at the American School of Creativity Stadium in Sharjah.

Oscar was able to win the title for the first time in the tournament, which was held over the course of a week with the participation of 16 teams.

Abdulaziz Al-Hussan, Director of the Competitive Sports Department, representing the General Sports Authority, Abdullah Sultan Al-Dah, President of the Hockey Federation, and members of the Federation’s Board of Directors, attended the final and participated in the crowning of the winners.

The individual awards in the tournament were won by Adnan Mashkoor, the best goalkeeper, Mohammed Osama, the best defender, the tournament’s top scorer, Mehitab Shafiq, and Mohammed Hassan, the best player, while the “Top Lion” team won the ideal team award.

Abdullah Sultan Al-Dah confirmed that the participation of 16 teams in the third edition of the tournament reflects the great development of the game and the extent of its spread year after year.