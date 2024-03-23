While Russia investigates the main actors in what is the deadliest attack in the country in recent decades, country leaders in Europe, Asia, Africa and America repudiate the fact that so far has left 187 injured and 133 dead, according to the agency. state news TASS. The UN Security Council said it is necessary that “the perpetrators of these acts of terrorism” be held accountable. Ukraine publicly distances itself from the accusations that link it to the shooting.

Gunmen dressed in camouflage opened fire with automatic weapons at the Crocus City Hall concert center near Moscow on Friday, March 22.

These individuals also threw “a grenade or an incendiary bomb, which caused a fire,” according to a journalist from the RIA agency.

The conflagration, which hit about a third of the building, was brought under control hours later by firefighters.

Later, Russian authorities arrested 11 people, including four allegedly armed, who were heading to the Ukrainian border, according to an announcement by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

“The entire world community is obliged to condemn this monstrous crime. All efforts are being made to save people,” he said. Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministrywhile the members of the UN Security Council condemned “in the strongest terms, the atrocious and cowardly terrorist attack” of March 22.

“The images are horrific and difficult to watch, and our thoughts are obviously going to be with the victims of this terrible, terrible shooting attack,” he said. US White House spokesman John Kirby.

“The authors, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism must be held accountable and brought to justice,” concludes the statement by the leaders of the United Nations organizations, something that is in line with the statements of the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya:

“All those involved in this crime must be found and brought to justice.”

NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah He said the military alliance “unequivocally” condemns the attack. “Nothing can justify such atrocious crimes. Our deepest condolences to the victims and their families,” he said in X.

We unequivocally condemn the attacks targeting concertgoers in Moscow. Nothing can justify such heinous crimes. Our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. — Farah Dakhlallah (@NATOpress) March 23, 2024



The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, He addressed the nation in a speech focused on the victims and those responsible for the incident.

“We will provide the necessary assistance to all families in whose lives there has been a terrible misfortune. I express deep and sincere condolences to all those who have lost their family and friends. Together with you, the entire country, all of our people are in mourning. I declare March 24 as a day of national mourning“Putin said in the video that was later It was published on the official website of the Presidency.

“The four direct perpetrators of the terrorist attack, all those who shot and killed people, have been found and arrested. They tried to escape and headed towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them from the Ukrainian side to cross the state border. “Law enforcement agencies are working to identify and uncover all the complicity of terrorist bases: those who provided them with transportation, plotted ways to escape from the crime scene, prepared hiding places with weapons and ammunition,” his speech continues.

🇷🇺 | ATTACK IN RUSSIA: Putin has indirectly accused Ukraine of preparing an escape route for the terrorists who attacked the Crocus City Hall in Moscow on Friday night.

pic.twitter.com/mAqIzZdSNH — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) March 23, 2024



MeanwhileUkrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, was in charge of highlighting the accusations against his country, he said:

Let's be clear about this: Ukraine had absolutely nothing to do with these events.

He did not skimp on remembering the situation in which both countries are and the current scenario in Kiev: “We have a large-scale and all-out war with the regular Russian Army and with the Russian Federation as a country, and regardless of everything, it will be decided in the battlefield”.

Europe and Asia speak out

Other leaders of the world's major powers also reacted to the attack. French President Emmanuel Macron He published on his X account: “France strongly condemns the terrorist attack claimed by the Islamic State in Moscow. Solidarity with the families of the victims, the injured and the Russian people.”

La France condamne avec fermeté l'attaque terroriste vendiquée par l'État islamique à Moscow. Solidarity with the families of the victims, the blessings and the Russian people. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 23, 2024



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan He highlighted how Türkiye has experienced moments of terrorism in the past and assured:

No matter who the source, terrorism is unacceptable. As a country that knows well the bloody and treacherous face of terrorism, we share the pain of the Russian people as a nation and as a State. We will continue our fight against terrorism

A similar sentence was made Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief.”

From Rome came the words of the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni: “The horror of the massacre of innocent civilians in Moscow is unacceptable. Firm and total condemnation of the Italian Government for this atrocious act of terrorism.”

And the leader of the European power, Germany, condemned the attack, calling it “terrorist.” “Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those injured,” he posted on X German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Wir verurteilen den schrecklichen Terrorangriff auf unschuldige Konzertbesucher in Moskau. Unsere Gedanken sind mit den Angehörigen der Opfer und allen Verletzten. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) March 23, 2024



For his part, the Polish Ministry of National Defense He referred to the attack and mentioned that he is also “analyzing the situation” and the possible impact this may have on Polish security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan He said he “strongly” condemned the incident. “Japan extends its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and expresses its deepest condolences to the injured.”

Also the British Foreign Secretary, David Cameron, said the UK condemned “in the strongest terms the deadly terrorist attack”; Furthermore, he offered his most sincere condolences and expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the numerous victims.

The UK condemns in the strongest terms the deadly terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. We offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deepest sympathy to the families of the many victims. Nothing can ever justify such horrific violence. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 23, 2024



The Dutch premier and the chancelleries of Norway, Sweden and Denmark made themselves felt. All condemned the attacks on civilians.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen He also spoke out: “The European Union condemns any attack against civilians. Our thoughts are with all affected Russian citizens,” a spokesperson for the community bloc published on his X account.

I strongly condemn the terrorist attack against civilians in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow claimed by the Islamic State. My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this tragic time. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 23, 2024



Unity in condolences to Moscow

Syria, country close to the Kremlin and with which a shared war operation is carried out, gave a message of support to Russia and did not hesitate to refer to the war activities on the ground.

“The Syrian Arab Republic condemns, in the strongest terms, the cowardly terrorist attack that comes after the great achievements of the friendly Russian people, in particular the special operation in Donbas, and after the elections that took place many years ago. days. “Syria underlines the need to intensify global efforts to confront these massacres and bring their perpetrators to justice.”

Afghan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi He said that the Taliban administration condemned the attack in the “strongest terms” and assured that Kabul considers this event as “a flagrant violation of all human norms.”

“The United Arab Emirates expresses its strong denunciation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability and are incompatible with international law,” it published the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates.

The official Wafa news agency replicated the Palestinian authority's statement, which condemned the attack and affirmed its “solidarity and support for the Russian leadership and the friendly people of Russia, emphasizing its interest in stability in the friendly Russian Federation.”

While Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz He said he was “saddened by tonight's tragic events in Moscow. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims and to all those affected.”

Egypt, in North Africa, condemned the shooting and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs published that “the government and people of Egypt express their sincere condolences and sympathies to the government and people of Russia in this painful tragedy and to the families of the victims, “Wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.”

The left in Latin America is not indifferent

We strongly condemn the terrorist attack perpetrated at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow. We send our condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Russia. From Venezuela we express our support for President Vladimir Putin and raise our… — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) March 22, 2024



Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil addressed the Russian Government directly and said that Venezuela expresses its “strongest condemnation of the armed attack.” “We send our condolences to the families of the victims and stand in solidarity with the Russian government,” his message reads.

“Cuba condemns the atrocious terrorist act that occurred in Moscow. Our most sincere condolences to the government and people of Russia,” said Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

With Reuters.