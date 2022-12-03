In recent days, Turkey has launched a new wave of attacks on the Kurdish regions of Syria and Iraq. Ankara does not hide its intentions to carry out a new land incursion into northern Syria, where the Kurdish population resides. According to the journalist and specialist in Kurdistan, Karlos Zurutuza, this could lead to “mass displacements of the civilian population, we are talking about thousands of people expelled from their homes; not only Kurds, Arabs and people living on the border”.

