About halfway through the year Star Wars Celebration something very important was announced, that was Jedi: Survivorgame that would be the continuation of Jedi: Fallen Order. And while many fans celebrated it, there was a small snag. That was precisely the lack of any official trailer or at least a teaser that lasted less than a minute.

After months of waiting, it seems that this ruling is going to change, given that a few hours ago they changed their banner from Facebook with the title of the video game, the most curious thing is that they are doing it with The Game Awards so close to celebrate Plus the color mix resembles the one the award-winning award-winning is wearing this year.

For now, the participation of AE during the ceremony, but it is evident that they will do it, after all there will surely be strong things that give a pattern to what awaits us in the 2023. One of those games is Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, given that for now projects like mass effect 4 They will not make an appearance.

The game will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: fb ea

Editor’s note: Definitely many fans have their hopes in the sequel, since the first part fulfilled for being something more than worthy. I hope Respawn does a decent job.