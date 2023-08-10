The President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, has just confirmed through his Twitter account that a Security Cabinet will meet at the Carondelet Palace (Headquarters of Government) after the news of the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, presidential candidate.

“Organized crime has come a long way, but the full weight of the law is going to fall on them,” Lasso said through his Twitter account.

Outraged and shocked by the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. My solidarity and my condolences with his wife and his daughters. For his memory and for his fight, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished. The Security Cabinet will meet in… — Guillermo Lasso (@LassoGuillermo) August 10, 2023

In his message, the Ecuadorian president confirmed that several senior officials will attend the meeting: “The Security Cabinet will meet in a few minutes in Carondelet. I have asked the president of the CNE, Diana Atamaint; the State Attorney General, Diana Salazar; the President of the National Court of Justice, Iván Saquicela; and the others State authorities urgently attend this meeting to discuss this fact that has dismayed the country,” he wrote.

The news comes after Villavicencio was assassinated at the exit of a political rally. The news was confirmed both by Ecuadorian authorities and by his uncle Galo Valencia.

“The relatives have to witness this indescribable situation, that at this moment this untenable, unbearable situation passes, of receiving the news that my nephew has just passed away here at the Women’s Clinic. We were a few meters away from the Ánderson school facilities and as we left we received a burst of 40 shots. Fernando was unfortunately shot in the head, the medical team has just confirmed. It is an indescribable pain for the family”, said Galo at the exit of the Medical Center.

Ecuador is experiencing a wave of violence unprecedented for months due to disputes between drug cartels. A few days ago, Agustín Intriago, mayor of Manta, was also assassinated, raising the tension in the country at the height of the electoral season. In fact, Ecuadorians must go to the polls this August 20

