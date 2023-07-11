In the “Employment Outlook 2023” report, the organization indicated the great uncertainties surrounding the current and future effects of artificial intelligence, especially in terms of jobs.

She pointed out that technology will affect “almost all service sectors and all professions” and that “the speed of development recorded is unprecedented.”

“There is little evidence of significant negative impacts of AI on employment,” she said, noting that the “potential negative effects” may “take time before they begin to become apparent”.

“So far, published work shows that AI mainly affects the quality of jobs,” she added.

While the study indicated that employees and employers declared that artificial intelligence can reduce arduous and dangerous tasks, and increase workers’ motivation and physical safety, it pointed out that at the same time it is not without risks.

“It appears that the automation of simple tasks by AI has sometimes led to a more sustainable pace of work,” the organization said.

And the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development considered that “social work and dialogue have a major role” in confronting the risks of artificial intelligence, especially through setting laws or by “encouraging employers to provide training,” and also by “supporting workers and companies in the shift towards artificial intelligence.” .

On the other hand, with regard to labor markets, the study noted that “since 2021, the strong recovery recorded after the recession caused by the Covid pandemic began to decline,” while inflation reached unprecedented levels “for decades in many countries.”

“However, employment rates remain unchanged, and unemployment is at its lowest level in several decades,” she said.

In addition, real salaries are declining in most of the organization’s countries, with the loss of purchasing power “which is a problem for workers from middle-income families.”