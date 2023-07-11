Opponents of the controversial judicial reform demonstrated again this Tuesday in Israelafter the vote in Parliament of a key measure of the text of the law that the government of Benjamin Netanyahu wants to promote.

The organizers of this mobilization, which has brought together tens of thousands of people every week for months, they announced the blockade of strategic points from north to south of the country. Thousands of protesters took the main roads and highways early, cutting off access to major cities such as Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa.

In Tel Aviv, for example, police broke up an “illegal demonstration at the airport” Ben Gourion International where the participants wanted to block access.

So far the authorities have arrested 42 people throughout the country for “violating public order”, most of them in Tel Aviv where he deployed the mounted police; in addition to having resorted to water cannons to disperse the around a thousand protesters who blocked Highway 1, which connects Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, early in the morning.

The police, however, affirmed that “freedom to demonstrate” is guaranteed in respect of “order and the law”, according to a statement.

“I came here because the government totally destroys democracy in Israel,” said Eitan Galon, a doctor who took part in a protest on a road outside Jerusalem. “We will continue to fight until the end,” he added.

These protests take place after the Israeli Parliament adopted a measure in the early hours of Tuesday to annul the possibility of the judiciary ruling on the “reasonableness” of government decisions.

The rule that Parliament wants to eliminate allows the Supreme Court to review and revoke government decisions based on whether they are reasonable or not.

The text, finally, was adopted in first reading with 64 votes in favour, all the deputies of the ruling coalition. All 56 opposition legislators voted against it.

The final approval of this law is scheduled for before the parliamentary summer recess, on July 31, and it will be the first piece of judicial reform that goes ahead.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that if terrorism returns they will return to Jenin.

Netanyahu’s government, formed in December with the support of right-wing parties and ultra-Orthodox Jewish formations, is trying to pass a judicial reform that seeks to increase the power of Parliament over that of the Supreme Court.

The Executive considers that the reform is necessary to ensure a better balance of powers. But his detractors, on the other hand, believe that the new regulations could push the country towards an authoritarian model.

The government argues, for example, that the reasonableness rule gives courts wide latitude to “meddle in political matters” and prevents them from carrying out policies for which they won elections.

They ensure that there is no similar doctrine in the judicial system of other countries, where judicial review is more limited than in Israel, where it can still be carried out based on assumptions such as illegality, discrimination or disproportionality.

However, the political opposition and many jurists see the doctrine of reasonableness as a “democratic guarantee” and a “counterweight” to the government. They claim that

Israel has a weak separation of powers because the executive branch controls the legislature, as the majority bloc in the Knesset governs.

Netanyahu agreed to pause his approval in March in the face of massive protests and international rejection, with criticism of US President Joe Biden. But the parliamentary commission of laws must resume the debates on the measure on Tuesday afternoon, to present it for the final vote in Parliament on a date not yet specified.

The leaders of the protests – a very broad movement that brings together multiple sectors, from the high-tech sector, the university, to reservists – they called on citizens to “come together and safeguard Israeli democracy,” in a statement.

In addition, the Histadrut, the federation of Israeli trade unions, called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop judicial reform and He threatened to call another general strike “if necessary” to overthrow the rule.

“Stop the crazy chaos in Israeli society as soon as possible. The ball is in your court. When the situation reaches an extreme and all other paths have been taken, we will intervene and use our power,” the chief said at a press conference. from Histadrut, Arnon Bar-David, referring to the possibility of a general strike.

On March 29, when the pressure in the streets reached a fever pitch against the judicial reform -when a law was about to be approved to change the composition of the judge selection committee- The Histadrut called a general strike, which forced Netanyahu to freeze the passage of that legislation.

