Political scientist Topornin called Orban’s claims to the EU a verbal balancing act

The claims of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the structure of the European Union (EU) look peculiar, says Nikolai Topornin, associate professor of the Department of European Law at MGIMO, director of the Center for European Information. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he called Budapest’s discontent unconstructive.

Hungary has the right to offer alternative ways

“I don’t know what doesn’t suit Hungary. It seems to me that Orban is engaged in such verbal balancing act, constantly putting forward some claims. Then offer something in return. Constructive criticism is useful, but then you will suggest what Hungary specifically wants. “I have not yet heard from Orbán or from any other person in the Hungarian government any rational proposals about what exactly they want to change,” the political scientist said.

Orban is distinguished by his unique statements; he is either hot or cold. Hungary in general, under Orbán, occupies a special position, striving to get the maximum, but for its part does not make any efforts to deepen interaction and integration with others See also Spain will elevate its Chargé d'Affaires in Venezuela to the category of ambassador Nikolay Toporninpolitical scientist

Hungary is not leaving the EU, despite discontent

According to Nikolai Topornin, Hungary has repeatedly stated that it does not agree with migration, financial, anti-Russian policies, as well as many other ideas of Brussels. At the same time, he noted that the country is in no hurry to leave the association.

The European Union is a voluntary association; no one is forcing anyone there. If Hungary is not satisfied with the current model, there is an example from the UK. In 2018, as a result of an earlier referendum, Great Britain decided to leave the EU and did so. But as we see, five years have passed, but the UK has not received any visible advantages Nikolay Toporninpolitical scientist

“It is clear that any integration model has certain weak links. Of course, they exist in the European Union, but we must admit that today it is the most successful integration association in the world, which has existed for more than 70 years and continues to develop. Probably, the key to such a promising future in the European Union is that it is constantly developing. Maybe there are some deviations, there may be some mistakes made, but there is no experience and generally similar integration associations from which you can copy something, borrow something, look at something,” he added.

On November 18, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the European Union should abandon the Brussels model. In his opinion, it is unstable and has no future. “I am convinced that in Brussels today they are destroying Europe and leading it to ruin,” the politician believes.