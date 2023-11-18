His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, affirmed that the UAE’s space strategy is an example of the strength of the will to engage in the process of human progress.

His Highness said on the Instagram platform: The UAE space strategy is an example of the strength of the will to engage in the process of human progress. The lecture, organized by the Mohammed bin Zayed Council, entitled “The UAE’s Journey into Space,” shed light on important aspects of this journey. We have achieved important achievements to serve development and humanity, and the journey continues, God willing.