Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is angry with the Ukrainian authorities over oil transit prices

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban admitted on Radio Kossuth that he is angry with the Ukrainian authorities because of high prices for oil transit, which is why inflation is growing in his country. His words lead RIA News.

Orban said that Ukraine is increasing fees for oil transit and as a result, Hungary has to purchase fuel at an inflated price. As a result, Hungarian companies are forced to increase fuel prices, which accelerates inflation. So Orbán admitted that he was angry.

At the same time, the prime minister understands that the “unhappy Ukrainians” are fighting without money, while moving “towards the continuation of the war.”

Earlier, Orban said that Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia would extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain from October 16. He threatened to do this if the EU authorities did not extend this restriction.