The former candidate for mayor of the city of San Pedro, in Guatemala, Aníbal Ramírez, was shot dead this Thursday (14), in a location close to the border with Mexico.

The politician was a member of the Semilla Movement party, run by the president elected on August 20 in the country, Bernardo Arévalo de León.

The team of investigators responsible for the case stated that they still do not know the motivation for the crime. The attack resulted in the death of Ramírez and his wife, who were inside a vehicle.

The party spoke out about the case, saying that they “await clarification from the competent authorities regarding the circumstances of the event.”

Guatemala’s electoral process, which took place in August this year, was considered one of the most controversial in the country since the establishment of democracy in 1986.

According to political analysts, the process was marked by high levels of judicialization and intervention by the Public Ministry, headed by prosecutors sanctioned for corruption by the US State Department.

The first major incident occurred before the second round, when the country’s Supreme Court accepted the request of nine political parties and suspended the results of the first round of the presidential elections, citing the need to investigate suspected irregularities.

After the end of the second round, the country’s Electoral Court took a drastic measure by suspending the Semilla party, for which Arévalo was elected president.

According to the justice body, the measure was taken in response to a request from the country’s Attorney General’s Office, which identified serious irregularities in the party’s formation.

Authorities from the Public Ministry said that one of the people who signed the party’s opening documentation reported having had his signature forged.

In addition to this problem, the MP claimed that the names of 12 other deceased people were also found in the party’s opening register.

This week, the elected president, Bernardo Arévalo de León, launched an appeal for the country’s attorney general, Consuelo Porras, and other employees of the agency to leave their positions.

León accused Porras of orchestrating an alleged coup d’état against his future government.