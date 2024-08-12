The Leagues Cup 2024 between the Liga MX and the MLS continues with its round of 16 and the current champion, Inter Miamiwill face another American, Columbus Crewnext Tuesday, August 13th at the Lower.com Field.
To reach this stage, The Crew beat 4-0 to Sporting Kansas City with a double from the Uruguayan Diego Rossiplus the targets of DeJuan Jones and the French Dylan Chambost.
On the other hand, The Herons They had difficulty in appeasing the Toronto FCbut in the end they beat it 4-3 after a double from the Paraguayan Matias Rojas and the same from his compatriot Diego Gomezwithout forgetting the Uruguayan’s goal Luis Suarezalthough they suffered the expulsion of the Guaraní Hector Martinez.
In 90min We consulted the Artificial intelligence the forecast for the meeting.
According to the Artificial intelligence, Columbus Crew has a high probability of taking this final early with a 51.16%while the tie yields a 24.3% and the triumph of the Florida team has a 24.54%.
Despite what the bookmakers and the Artificial intelligenceof the last five clashes, those of the Argentine Gerardo Martino They have won three times by a draw and only one defeat. The last clash, which took place on June 19, ended 2-1 with goals from Ian Fray and the Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana.
For this match, the bookmakers offer the following odds:
Columbus Crew: Nicholas Hagen; Rudy Camacho, Malte Amundsen, Steven Moreira; Sean Zawadzki, Darlington Nagbe, Mohamed Farsi, Maximilian Arfsten; Diego Rossi, Christian Ramirez, Cucho Hernandez.
Inter Miami: Drake Callender; Tomas Aviles, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Marcelo Weigandt, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Federico Redondo, Matias Rojas, Diego Gomez; Julian Gressel, Luis Suarez.
