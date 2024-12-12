Nails 170 people have arrived on the Canary Islands coasts this Thursday on board of three canoes who were helped by Maritime Rescue in Gran Canaria -two- and El Hierro -the remaining-, sources from the state society have reported.

The last of them has been located about 13 nautical miles (about 24 kilometers) south of Maspalomas (Gran Canaria) by Salvamar Macondo after receiving an alert from the Integrated External Surveillance System (SIVE) of the Civil Guard at around 6:00 p.m. (Canary time).

On board the canoe they traveled between 50 and 60 people of sub-Saharan originaccording to the first estimates of the crew of the Rescue vessel, which accompanies the barge to the Arguineguín dock, where it is expected to arrive around 8:00 p.m. (local time). Previously, another cayuco had arrived in the south of Gran Canaria early in the morning.

Specifically, the Salvamar Macondo rescued, very close to the Maspalomas Lighthouse and after receiving a warning from a sailboat, 54 men of sub-Saharan origin who, after an initial assessment at the dock, were in good general health.

Shortly after, Guardamar Polimnia collected in waters near the island of El Hierro to 63 migrants of sub-Saharan originamong them three women, one of them requiring transfer to a health center because he had a minor trauma to his hand, according to the 112 Canarian.