Yet another motorcycle accident has taken the life of a young man of only 29 years old. Andrea Carneval he was a young nurse who worked at the Palestrina Hospital. The accident occurred on Via dei Laghi in Marino.

Here’s what happened.

He loses control of his motorbike and crashes into a tree: Andrea Carnevali didn’t make it

Once again a young life cut short by a terrible accident road. Andrea Carneval he was a boy of just 29 years old who had decided to do something in life the nurse. Precisely for this reason he carried out his work at the Palestrina Hospital located in the municipality of Marino.

A few hours ago the boy had decided to go Lakes Street on his motorcycle. Motorcycle which he lost control of, as after a few meters it crashed very violently into a tree.

The crash was witnessed by all the people who happened to be passing by that road and they immediately alerted the rescue calling for help. An ambulance arrived immediately and attempted to revive the boy without success.

Many messages in memory of Andrea

Unfortunately the impact was violent and there was nothing that could be done for Andrea. His body is currently located at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic and in the next few hours the family will be able to celebrate the funeral of this young boy.

Obviously his passing has shocked everyone and there are so many people who have decided to dedicate a minute of their life to remembering this wonderful professional. Andrea put his heart into everything he did and his patients also remember him with affection. Hi brother, I can’t process all this. I will always remember you as one of my childhood and teenage brothers. Too many memories and wonderful moments spent together that now hurt, but will always be with me to remind me of the amazing friend you were.

This is just one of the messages sent to the family, as there are so many tributes that his friends and those who had the chance to know him have decided to send him for one last time. We join in pain of the family for the untimely passing of this young boy