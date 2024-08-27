Hulkenberg and the Sauber/Audi challenge: “2025 is tough, but I don’t fear it”

by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hülkenberg and the Sauber/Audi challenge

One step back to take many steps forward: this is how Nico Hülkenberg’s yes to Kick Sauber for the 2025 season can be summed up. The Hinwil team is the only one with zero points in the 2024 World Championship and it is reasonable that it invests all its hours in the wind tunnel for the future (if the standings remained as they are, it would be the team with the most time to invest in development).

For Kick Sauber, trying to salvage what can be salvaged this year would make little sense in terms of a classification that would be disappointing anyway. The only motivation would be to get the team used to fighting, going against the flow, being ambitious: in short, train him for Audi’s entry with the new generation of cars, when failure will no longer be possible. This also explains the choice to focus on Hülkenberg: seriousness, solidity and consistency for a 2025 in defense and a 2026 on the attack.

Hülkenberg’s words

“It’s going to be a tough year, yes, definitely.. But it is the first year of many, we hope, and the road is long“, these are the words of the German to the magazine GP Racing referring to 2025.

“I’m not worried, though. Looking at the first races, there are very close margins that can put you in a bad light and make you lose points, and sometimes bad luck plays a part. And I also know that at the beginning of 2025 the situation could be very different. I’m calm and relaxed.”.