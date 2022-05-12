OPPO Find N is one of the flagship smartphones of the parent company OPPO who recently presented the product to Google I / O Developer Keynote. In addition to the presentation, he announced that the smartphone is among the first to receive Google’s new Android 13 Beta 1 update. An important step, which will implement new features built specifically for a large display, especially for that of OPPO Find N, and more; all this will improve the user’s multitasking experience, able to have a greater field of view to keep an eye on.

During the event, the same folding flagship smartphone received a lot of appreciation and praise from both the guest of honor of the Developer Keynote, and from all the staff. Great low-cost approach, and thanks to his OPPO ColorOS operating system is part of the preview of the brand new Android 13. We can well say that it will be an excellent opportunity for all developers, who will be able to enjoy this update before many others.

OPPO Find N continues to receive rewards upon rewards, as well as new features

“For OPPO, innovation consists not only in the implementation of cutting-edge technologies, but also in identifying current problems and designing innovative solutions to facilitate the user experience of the users”he has declared OPPO Chief Product Officer Pete Lau. “OPPO Find N represents a milestone in OPPO’s innovative roadmap to support users through technological advancement. Working with Google, we are proud to offer this combination of cutting-edge hardware and unrivaled software experience to the rapidly growing smartphone market featuring innovative form factors. “

The event does not end there, as it will continue throughout the day of May 12 anda live broadcast will be held at 18:00 PST Instagram on the official account of Android. Google engineers will give way to a small conference on the hottest platform of the moment, bringing future insights into new smartphone form factors and how hardware and software can work together to give the user a better experience.

Not only that, because there will be many guests including Jason Cornwell: Director of UX on Android by Google; we will also see Gary Chen and Wenxi Lirespectively: Head of OPPO Software Product and OPPO Senior UX Designer.