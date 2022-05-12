The victory obtained by Max Verstappen in the Miami Grand Prix it allowed the Dutch Red Bull to celebrate the success for the third time this season, as well as reducing the gap in the overall standings from Charles Leclerc, but not only. In the USA, in fact, the reigning world champion got on podium for the 63rd time in career, entering among the top ten in the ranking reserved for the drivers with the highest number of podiums in Formula 1, overtaking the Scotsman David Coulthard.

A result that makes a certain impression, not so much for the undoubted qualities of Verstappen, but rather for the the time spent on and for the still young age of the boy in question, who is just 24 years old. Yet, Jos’s son – who has only won two podiums in his career – is currently at his eighth season in F1, having debuted in 2015 at the wheel of the Toro Rosso. A debut that surprised everyone, as he established the record for the younger driver always to have made his entrance in the Circus, at only 17 years and 5 months, therefore a minor. Since then, the Dutchman’s determination and rapid growth have been evident, complete with the passage from the Faenza-based team to Red Bull in 2016, immediately celebrated with a victory at the first opportunity in the Spanish GP, also here with a another record: that of the youngest driver ever to triumph, at 18 years and 7 months, in what became the first of his 23 successes and the first of his 63 current podiums, almost half of his 146 GPs.

Now Verstappen aims to further improve his statistics, targeting the only two drivers in this ranking who have never won a world title: Valtteri Bottas, at 67, and Rubens Barrichello, with an extra podium. This statistic is curious, united by the role of second guide that the Finnish and the Brazilian played in the most successful period of their respective teams, Mercedes and Ferrari, without ever questioning the leadership of their teammates, often with related disputes, that is Lewis Hamilton And Michael Schumacher.

The latter, however, boast the first two places in the classification reserved for the drivers with the highest number of podiums: the British are at the top, with 183 places in the top 3, followed by the German in 155 podiums. Behind them, on the statistical ‘podium’, there is another driver still in activity like Sebastian Vettelat 122, followed by two other signatures who have hung up their helmets like Alain Prost and Kimi Raikkonen, the only other two to have exceeded 100, respectively 106 and 103 podiums. A triple figure that dreams of catching up with Fernando Alonso, still in 5th place with 98 podiums, ahead of the late Ayrton Senna, stuck at 80.