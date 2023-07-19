The renowned British director Christopher Nolan returns to the giant screen after some time with a new production that brings all expectations to the skies. ‘Openheimer’, movie starring cillian murphy and Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most acclaimed in the Peruvian film calendar. For this reason, here we tell you which movie theaters in Cinemark, Cinépolis and Cineplanet You can go see the movie.

When is ‘Oppenheimer’ released?

The new tape from the creator of ‘Inception’ or the ‘Knight of the Night’ trilogy It will be released this July 20 in all movie theaters in Peru. This date coincides with the release of ‘Barbie’, another of the most anticipated films in our country.

In which Cinemark venues can you see ‘Oppenheimer’?

Pre-sale began in theaters in Peru and Cinemark is not indifferent to it. ‘oppenheimer’ It will be available in all its theaters nationwide. Hours range from 3:40 p.m. to 10:50 p.m. Next, we detail in which places you can enjoy the film.

Cinemark Angamos

Cinemark Gamarra

Cinemark Jockey Plaza

Cinemark Plaza Lima South

Cinemark Bellavista

Cinemark San Miguel

Cinemark Mall Aventura Plaza Arequipa

Huancayo Cinema

Huanuco Cinema

Cinemark Piura

Cinemark Mall Plaza Trujillo.

Cast of 'Oppenheimer', in which Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy stand out. Photo: America TV

In which Cineplanet venues will you be able to see ‘Oppenheimer’?

In the case of cineplanet, the film will be released in almost all its venues that it has nationwide. It is expected that it can be released in its entirety later. The range of hours to view Christopher Nolan’s film goes from 2:30 pm to 9:30 pm Here we show you the venues available to enjoy the feature film.

CP Alcazar

CP Arequipa Mall Plaza

CP Brazil

CP Inca Trails

CP Chiclayo Mall Aventura

CP Chiclayo Real Plaza

Zip Code Cusco

CP El Pole

CP Civil Guard Chorrillos

CP Huancayo Real Plaza

PC La Molina

CP Mall del Sur

North PC

CP Spring

Puruchuco CP

CP Risso

CP Salaverry

CP San Borja

CP San Miguel

CP Trujillo Real Plaza

‘Oppenheimer’, Christopher Nolan’s film, opens this July 20 in Peru. Photo: Daily Live

In which Cinépolis venues can you see ‘Oppenheimer’?

In Cinépolis, ‘oppenheimer’ It will be available in the three cities of Peru where it is located. The production, which stars actors Rober Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy, will have a time range from 1:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. These are the establishments where you can enjoy the tape in the country.