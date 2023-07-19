Love, cooking and curry: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

This evening, 19 July 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, Amore, cucina e curry is broadcast, a 2014 film directed by Lasse Hallström on a screenplay by Steven Knight. The film is a film adaptation of the novel Madame Mallory and the little Indian chef written by Richard C. Morais. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The Kadam family from Mumbai decides to travel to Europe in search of a better life. Arriving in the small town of Saint-Antonin-Noble-Val in the south of France, the family decides to open a restaurant using their culinary traditions. The young Hassan proves to be a skilled chef, but the family restaurant finds itself competing with Le Saule Pleureur owned by the austere Madame Mallory, an internationally renowned chef awarded by the Michelin Guide. Thus begins a culinary and cultural “war” between two different realities, but over time a strong friendship begins and Madame Mallory will guide Hassan towards the secrets of French cuisine.

Love, cooking and curry: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Love, Cooking and Curry, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Helen MirrenMadame Mallory

Om Puri: Dad

Manish Dayal: Hassan

Charlotte Le Bon: Marguerite

Amit Shah: Mansur

Farzana Dua Elahe: Mahira

Dillon Mitra: Mukthar

Michel Blanc: Mayor

Shuna Lemoine: Wife of the Mayor

Clément Sibony: Jean-Pierre

Juni Chawla: Mama

Rohan Chand as Hassan as a child

Vincent ElbazPaul

Alban AumardMarcel

Matylok Gibbs: Lady Shepherd

Streaming and TV

Where to see Love, cooking and curry on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film is broadcast today – 19 July 2023 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the Rai Play platform.