Thursday, July 20, 2023



Christopher Nolan, probably one of the fittest directors in Hollywood today, is back with one of his most ambitious projects: Oppenheimer, a 3-hour biopic that puts in images the life of the scientist responsible for the famous Manhattan Project, played by an overwhelming Cillian Murphy in a role that already smells like an Oscar.

Isn’t it a somewhat dry subject for the summer season? Of course, it is clear that it is not a film designed for all types of audiences. HoweverOppeheimer has become a mass phenomenon since its premiere was announced. The explanation: a protagonist who has just touched the sky like Tommy Shelby in the Peaky Blinders series and, unfortunately, the invasion of Ukraine, which has revived the fear of nuclear war.

But, without a doubt, the main reason for this success, even prior to its exhibition, is due to the friendly anger that has occurred on social networks with the other great summer premiere: Barbie. The Internet has unleashed your creativity with thousands of memes about the “Barbieheimer”and even Greta Gerwing and Margot Robbie have contributed to the madness by posing with their tickets to Nolan’s movie.

What about you? Are you #TeamBarbie or #TeamOppenheimer? I, on this occasion, clearly go with the colors of uncle Chris. For this reason, I leave you one selection of articles that will help you get to know the character a little better and fully immerse yourself in its history.

AMERICAN PROMETHEUS. THE TRIUMPH AND TRAGEDY OF J. ROBERT OPPENHEIMER











At the beginning of the year, the Debate publishing house reissued this already classic biography of the authors Bird and Sherwin. This is an essential text to delve into the figure of Oppenheimer, both in his character and in the significance of his work, taking a detailed tour of the historical context of the Manhattan Project. This book is the main source of information on which Christopher Nolan has relied to make his movie.

hiroshima











A journalistic and human approach to the consequences of the work of Oppenheimer and his team: an unceremonious look at the epicenter of horror. Hiroshima is a brief but intense story about the experiences of six people who witnessed or suffered firsthand the consequences of the bombing that took place on August 6, 1945 in the Japanese city. A book as hard as necessary.

PROJECT MANHATTAN 2: MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT











An ideal board game for those who want to relive the tension of Oppenheimer’s protagonists, working against the clock to develop powerful nuclear weapons before the adversary. In Spain it is published by Arrakis Games and is designed for groups of 2 to 5 players, with games of up to 120 minutes. If the movie has left you with the itch to know what it feels like to be a scientist who holds the key to the atomic apocalypse in your hands, don’t miss it.

FEDORA HAT











This is one of Cillian Murphy’s most iconic wardrobe accessories in his role as Julius Robert Oppenheimer. The Fedora hat is itself a summary of men’s fashion from the 40s and 50s, which can now be worn by both men and women thanks to this elegant and versatile unisex model. It is made of synthetic material and can be perfectly combined with the most casual urban looks.

PEAKY BLINDERS STYLE VEST











Talking about Cilliam Murphy, you know, is also talking about Thomas Shelby and the Peaky Blinders. If you love the style of the series, here you have a beautiful vest with a checkered pattern that you can include in your winter and mid-season outfit. It is luxurious both for formal occasions and to dominate Birmingham in a casual plan.

PEAKY BLINDERS (COMPLETE SERIES)











What can we say at this point about the mythical production of BBC Two that raised the now protagonist of Oppenheimer to the Olympus of acting? Within the golden age that we are living in the world of fiction series, Peaky Blinders undoubtedly marks a before and after. Having it in a physical format to savor it over and over again should be a must for all fans of Cillian Murphy’s work.

KEN DOLL FROM BARBIE THE MOVIE











Let’s see… although I have said that here we are #TeamOppenheimer to the core, I do not want to miss the opportunity to add our grain of sand to the “Barbieheimer” hype with this Ken doll, inspired by the magnificent role of Ryan Gosling in Barbie. If you are collectors of classic Mattel models, this marvel cannot be missing from your shelf.