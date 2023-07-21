During the MotoGP summer break, it is natural that the situation relating to Marc Marquez and his relationship with Honda is holding court with enthusiasts and insiders. From many quarters there is talk of the interest of KTM for the Spanish champion – also thanks to the joint sponsorship of Red Bull -, so much so that Honda has explained that it does not want to keep anyone who does not want to stay in HRC. The latest rumor spoke of a KTM ready to convince Lucio Cecchinello’s LCR to leave the Japanese to become the second Austrian customer team, precisely to guarantee a place for Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez.

KTM-Marquez, Pierer’s version

It was to clear the sky from the clouds Stefan Pierer, managing director of Pierer Mobility AG and KTM boss, to the Swiss of Speedweekstarting right from Marc Marquez: “How many times do you think we have been offered in the last few months?“, he commented to journalist Gunther Wiesinger, adding: “Marc finds himself in a complicated situation, where he is not exempt from responsibility. His riding style doesn’t go well with the aerodynamics of these bikes and for this reason he often crashes. Our goal is to become world champions, but signing Marquez is not our way. We build our pilots ourselves, starting from Moto3, moving on to Moto2. We believe in Brad Binder and Jack Miller, who is back with us. I’m not saying that taking Marquez is out of the question, but it’s not convenient for us”.

And Acosta?

Pierer then said he was sure that, in one way or another, he will be able to place his protégé on the grid on a KTM in 2024. Since the factory team is blocked, one could think of a change in GasGas Tech3 with Augusto Fernandez or Pol Espargarò: “First of all we have to give Pol the chance to show that he has recovered, after being out for half a season. At the moment the hypothesis that he becomes a test driver is not at stake, it will depend on his performance. If he lives up to expectations, next year he will race with us, he has a contract. Acosta will be in MotoGP in 2024 with a KTM. And if we ever need an extra seat, we’ll have it“.

Third KTM team: Gresini, Cecchinello or Razali?

Stefan Pierer then spoke openly about the situation regarding the possibility of acquiring a second satellite team. In recent months there has been talk of Gresini, in the past days of Cecchinello, but perhaps there may be a third way: “The Gresini team was not a possibility for us. Cecchinello? I’m very worried that after Suzuki, Honda might also retire. The current economic situation is not helping privateer teams. For example I heard that the Aprilia customer team is having financial difficulties and will have to be supported by them. I’m sure there will be one or two places popping up and if the opportunity arises, we’ll buy it. We are convinced that we are racing with all 5 of our riders. You’ll see, everything will work out.”the manager concluded cryptically, announcing the renewal of the contract with Augusto Fernandez.