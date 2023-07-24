I was hired to improve business processes. Whoever hired me had no respect for me: he raged, ranted, yelled, intimidated, insulted, criticized, and belittled me all the time. His peers of the same level treated me the same way. I decided to leave, and did ask if their behavior stemmed from the fact that I am ‘a small Asian female’. They thought it was very unprofessional for me to say that.

