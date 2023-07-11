The train from Amsterdam to Brussels is delayed near Breda. A passenger explodes in anger and rants unreasonably at the conductor. When the passenger has finished raging and walks away, I give the conductor a sympathetic look. He shrugs and says: “If only I had become a brain surgeon.”

