Ghosts are a popular topic on social media. From videos of things that move on their own, to alleged paranormal events that eventually usually have an explanation.

Many of these can look totally polished, while others do not achieve their goal of scaring people, as it can be seen that it is a total assembly. However, it seems that beyond entertaining people, they could also inspire them.



This could be the case of a man who he decided to cover himself with a white sheet to hide his identity and thus rob a butcher shop in Guanajuato, Mexico.

According to a recording broadcast on social networks, the event occurred on Sunday, July 2, in the afternoon.. For 43 seconds, you can see how the man enters the premises, jumps on the cash register and begins to search the refrigerators of the place.

However, not having much success, he proceeds to requisition other spaces, which ultimately leads him to go up the stairs of the business.



So far it is unknown what the thief could have stolen and, for now, the Guanajuato authorities have not provided further information in this regard.

