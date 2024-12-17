The promoters of a European Super League in football are pushing ahead with their plans. On Tuesday they submitted the proposal for their competition under a new name – “Unify League” – for recognition to the European Football Union Uefa and the world association Fifa. The leading sports marketing agency A22 relies on the ruling of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) from a year ago.

“Our close cooperation with key stakeholders has highlighted urgent issues that need to be addressed,” said agency boss Bernd Reichart: “rising subscription costs for fans, an overly busy match calendar, insufficient investment in women’s football and dissatisfaction with the format (… .) of the European club competitions. Our proposal aims to address these challenges head-on.”

According to A22, the clubs’ participation in the “Unify League” is based on their annual placement in national leagues. One component of the league should also be a streaming platform that broadcasts all games live. At the end of 2023, the ECJ banned UEFA from preventing competitive competition by threatening sanctions due to incompatibility with European competition law. The first attempt to introduce a Super League failed in 2021.