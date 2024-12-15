The American has a record of 9 wins and two losses in the UFC, having a current streak of four wins. He is a fighter known for his uncomfortable fighting style, complete in all areas and who will probably seek to muddy the fight against the Asturian.

02:12

Meet Joel Álvarez before his fight

The Spaniard will face Drakkar Klose this Saturday at UFC Tampa, the last evening of the year.

Joel Álvarez (21-3), 31 years old, came to the company before Topuria, and in fact, was among the 15 best in his division, the lightweight (155 pounds or 70.3 kilos), one of the categories more competitive. However, a loss against Arman Tsrukyan (current division challenger) and his inactivity resulting from his visa problems (already resolved) caused him to lose that position.