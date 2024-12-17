The judge provisionally releases Claudio Rivas, Aldama’s partner in the alleged hydrocarbon fraud

The judge of the National Court (AN) Santiago Pedraz has agreed to provisionally release the partner of businessman Víctor de Aldama, Claudio Rivas, in the framework of the case in which both are being investigated for alleged fraud in the transportation sector. hydrocarbons.

In an order, collected by Europa Press, the head of the Central Court of Instruction Number 5 thus agrees to the request of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and states that, since the case is secret, there is no personal accusation that could oppose his freedom.

At the end of last month, the magistrate ruled out releasing him, ensuring that Rivas persisted “in his attitude of denying any connection” with the alleged hydrocarbon fraud for which he is being investigated. However, following the request of the Public Ministry, the judge is forced to consider his release.

The instructor nevertheless urges him to establish an address, provide a telephone number, prohibits him from leaving Spain without prior judicial authorization and forces him to appear weekly in Court.

Anti-Corruption maintains in its report that today “the risks that justified the adoption of the precautionary measure of provisional detention imposed” on October 10 can be considered, if not neutralized, to have been greatly diminished.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Rivas’s “ability to prevent or hinder any investigative procedures that could be agreed upon” has been “very attenuated.” “And that is why its modification is considered pertinent, which is why it must be considered appropriate that his provisional release be agreed upon,” the letter adds.

Arrests in the case

This decision comes one day after the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard made four arrests related to this case, including that of the woman who said she had delivered 90,000 euros to the PSOE headquarters on Madrid’s Calle de Ferraz.

Investigation sources consulted by Europa Press confirmed these arrests, among them that of Carmen Pano, although they stressed that the arrest is framed exclusively in the hydrocarbons investigation being instructed by the judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz, therefore unrelated to the alleged money delivery in Ferraz.

Carmen Pano’s daughter was also arrested in the framework of police proceedings declared secret for tax crimes and money laundering that left two others arrested, including Luis Alberto Escolano, one of Aldama’s partners in the alleged hydrocarbons plot. All of them have already been released.