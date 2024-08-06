On the low side, Opera GX is certainly an interesting offer for those gamers who are already fed up with Google Chrome it takes a toll on your PC’s memory and Safari may not let you work properly.

However, Opera GX In addition to having its Artificial Intelligence and other features that will help you have a more comfortable digital life, it has several casual game offerings that will help you pass the time in a very entertaining way.

You see, through GX.Games you will find various games to pass the time with. The offers are varied, with different visual styles and covering all kinds of sports for all tastes.

Source: Opera GX

Many of these titles were developed by users using the “GameMaker” 2D game development engine. All you have to do is go to the browser, choose the GX Games tab and search for the games, which we will present to you below.

We also recommend: The Opera GX gamer browser has a mode that will help you get your tasks done

Games you can enjoy on Opera GX

Here are a series of recommendations of various casual games that you can find in Opera GX that will surely catch your attention, especially when you are spending some free time.

An Actually Fun Football Game: A very simple experience with absurd physics that will keep you entertained enjoying “the game of man”.

Jump Shot: This is a basketball game with very simple mechanics that will keep you very entertained.

World Pong: This video game will remind you of the old Pong, but it has the feature of having bars for flags.

Crazy Bowling: This is a title that mixes puzzles with bowling that has its charm and you should give it a chance.

The good thing is that Opera GX Not only does it have these games, it has more that you can enjoy for free. What do you think of these proposals? Speaking of this browser, we tell you a little more about its GameMaker graphics engine. Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google news.