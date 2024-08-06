The press room of the athletics of the Olympic Games 2024 at the Saint-Denis stadium It was a hive of activity after the confirmation of the expulsion of the American coach Rana Reider of the jousting, amid accusations of sexual and emotional abuse, since Three female athletes have filed lawsuits against the 54-year-old coach.

What is known is that the DT is being investigated for alleged inappropriate sexual conduct by the US Center for SafeSport (US Center for Safe Sport).

Once the allegations became known, the coach was placed on probation for one year, which ended last May.

However, it was credited by the Canadian Olympic Committee as technical director of Andre De Grasse and Marcell Jacobs, the defending 200m champion and the winner of the 100m in Tokyo, respectively.

The decision to provide him with that access was based on the fact that his probationary period ended in May of this year, that he had no other suspensions or sanctions, and that he otherwise met our eligibility requirements,” the Canadian Olympic Committee said Monday.

He added: “On Sunday, August 4, we learned new information and after a conversation with Athletics Canada, it was agreed that their accreditation would be revoked.”

The move will mean that De Grasse will not have her coach with her when she attempts to defend her gold in the 200m semi-finals and possibly the final.

“De Grasse finished second behind the 100-meter champion Noah Lylesin her 200-meter heat last Monday to qualify for the semi-finals,” reported the Spanish newspaper Marca.

Jacobs finished fifth in the 100 meters on Sunday and will also try to defend his gold with Italy’s 4×100 relay team.