A 20-year-old boy died on the night between Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th January from injuries sustained during a fight that took place in front of the Medusa nightclub in Balestrate, in the Palermo area. The Palermo Prosecutor's Office, as Adnkronos learns, has opened a murder investigation .

The young man, Francesco Bacchi, died in Partinico hospital, where he had been transported after first aid. He was the son of Benedetto (known as Ninì) Bacchi, the “king of betting” who ended up in the Game Over investigation some time ago. Meanwhile the police are trying to reconstruct what happened. It seems like the guy is fell to the ground after receiving a kick and then received further kicks to the head.