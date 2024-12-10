Canvas, OpenAI’s interface designed to improve the creation of writing and programming projects through ChatGPT, is now available to everyone. The artificial intelligence company has confirmed that the tool has moved out of beta for GPT Plus users and is now an integrated feature of its GPT-4o model.

Canvas has been described by the community as a “super-powered Google Docs with AI.” It was created to encourage collaboration with the OpenAI extensive language model and go beyond the window of chatbot with requests in shifts. It has been in the experimental phase for a couple of months. Canvas allows users to create text or code on one side of the screen, while the AI ​​system offers real-time advice, feedback and corrections on the other side.

Interested users can access Canvas through the site web from OpenAI and the ChatGPT desktop application for Windows. For now, Canvas is not available for use on phones or macOS devices. This announcement is part of the “12 Days of OpenAI,” a sort of advent calendar for the company. So far, the biggest announcement has been the release of Sora, a tool for creating AI videos.

Canvas has been enriched with new functionalities. According to the announcement, programmers can run their code in the Python language directly in the interface, where the AI ​​will correct any errors generated or propose alternatives in the code. It will also be possible to customize Canvas according to the individual needs of users. In other words, it is now possible to train GPTs for specific applications and use these models to offer personalized corrections.

GPT-4o is one of the language models available to ChatGPT users. Those who subscribe to the ChatGPT Plus plans, for $20 per month, or ChatGPT Pro, for $200 per month, have access to all the advanced features of the model. It is also possible to try GPT-4o for free, although with the number of applications limited. At the time of the announcement, it is unclear if Canvas will restrict its interactions to free users or if they will be able to enjoy the full experience. In contrast, the Sora tool is exclusive to subscribers.