This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Wednesday, December 11, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Impatience is one of your biggest problems, and today it will be very present at many times of the day. But now you are under quite positive astral influences, and you should not worry if there are delays, or things go a little slower than you want, since in the end everything will end up going as you expected.

Taurus

Today an exhausting day of work awaits you, in which you will not have a single free minute. However, you should not try to escape from it, because it will also be a very fruitful day and in which you will be able to resolve numerous problems or get a large number of issues on track. You will have the real fruits later.

Gemini

If you don’t see the solution to a problem clearly, or what decision would be best for you to make, then listen to your intuition or your internal impulses, because it is very unlikely that you will make a mistake. Today you will have to face a test of this type and you will emerge from it successfully, thanks to the great protection that Jupiter gives you.

Cancer

The fact that in recent days many things are happening that you don’t like, both in your work and your social or family life, does not mean that you have bad luck, nor is it a bad omen, because, in reality, the vast majority of these things They are going to be very positive for you in the long run, even if you don’t like them at all now.

Leo

Today you will have a day as favorable or fruitful as the previous ones, only everything will go more pleasantly and even pleasantly. You will notice it at work, but much more in family life, where a joy awaits you that you did not count on, related to your partner or a child. Problems to be solved.

Virgo

Contrary to these past days, today a day of many tensions and stress awaits you, even without ruling out attacks from rivals or enemies, or some unexpected betrayal. Your great capacity for effort and sacrifice will eventually lead you to get out of this situation successfully, but the betrayals will hurt you much more.

Pound

Many planets protect and encourage you at this time, so if you have to face people or situations, or you are forced to defend your rights, or your points of view, do not hesitate to do so, because if at other times you had to leave bad situation, now you will surely succeed. You must fight for your dreams.

Scorpio

You must persevere on the path you have taken, in relation to work, financial initiatives or social life. You should not worry if at first the fruits do not arrive as quickly as you expected, the truly important thing is to win the war, even if at the beginning you lose some battle. Go ahead without fear.

Sagittarius

Once again, a lucky day awaits you in relation to material matters. Thanks to the influence of the Sun, you are experiencing a more fertile and fruitful moment than usual and, at the same time, more inspired or intuitive. But luck will be directed, above all, to initiatives related to business and money.

Capricorn

Love and feelings are going to take on unusual importance today, among other things, because love and work are going to be related in one way or another. Despite your usual great caution, now is the time to throw yourself into the arena and fight for the person you love. Luck and circumstances are on your side.

Aquarium

Be careful with envy, and not only for your achievements at work, but also for your happiness on a personal level. Don’t be fooled because everything seems to be very calm, since in reality a betrayal is brewing behind your back, and as is usually the case, at the hands of the person you would least expect.

Pisces

Today destiny is going to make you have a bittersweet day, quite difficult or stressful in worldly affairs and work, but much more hopeful in the sentimental or family sphere, where you will find unexpected joys. Many work problems or opponents will be resolved with time. Patience.