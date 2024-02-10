The Chinese New Year begins on February 10 and thus begins the spring holidays, which the government of that country estimates is its largest internal migration. The commemoration is not exclusive to China, different countries around the world also celebrate it in Europe and America.

The wooden dragon identifies this 2024. One of the most important animals of the Chinese zodiac, which represents the control of wind and rain during harvests, and which 60 years ago was not the protagonist of a Chinese New Year, the national holiday that It lasts seven days and is part of the Spring Festival celebration, which ends in 40 days.

With bright red, decorated lanterns and saucers, folklore permeated Asia to announce the arrival of the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, which begins with the second moon after the northern winter, announcing both the arrival of spring as the beginning of a new year in the Chinese lunar calendar.

Starting on February 10 and lasting 15 days, it is one of the four most important traditional festivities in the Asian giant, which hosts different celebrations.

The images of the dragon in houses and shops replace those of the rabbit, which ruled the year that is ending, which represented ingenuity and prosperity, and which ruled the calendar from January 22, 2023.

A worshiper prays during the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, year of the Dragon, at the Amurva Bhumi Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 9, 2024. REUTERS – AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

Symbolism, between animals and elements

Each lunar year is represented by one of the 12 animals of the Chinese zodiac – rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and pig – and each of them is linked to one of the five universal fundamental elements – metal, wood, water, fire and earth.

The animals repeat themselves every 12 years, but every 60 years an element coincides with an animal, this year the dragon and the wood meet, an event that has not happened since 1964 and will occur again in 2084.

What traditions accompany this moment?

During the days before the New Year, Chinese families choose to get rid of items they no longer use and clean their homes, in order to eliminate the bad energies of the year that is ending.

Tangerines, radish cakes, different types of fish, noodles and New Year's cake fill the tables of Chinese families, who consider it the most important meal of the year and traditionally organize it in the home of the oldest person in the family. family.

They also usually give 'hongbao' – red envelopes with money – to family and friends as an omen of prosperity.

Although gunpowder has been part of this festivity, with firecrackers and fireworks that are usually used with the idea of ​​driving away evil spirits; In China they were banned this time to avoid contamination.

At the Lama Temple in Beijing, the most important Tibetan Buddhist monastery outside of Tibet, which has more than three centuries of history, believers gathered and brought the classic incense sticks to accompany the Tibetan monks to make their offerings. , one of the most important ceremonies of this celebration in China.

The largest annual internal migration begins in China

On the occasion of the Spring Festival holiday, also known as the Lunar New Year, the Chinese Ministry of Transportation estimated that as of Friday, February 9, 9 billion trips will be made during this season in 2024.

Commuters wait for their trains at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station, during the Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Shanghai, China, 7 February 2024. REUTERS – NICOCO CHAN

For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his speech on the eve of the celebration, said that his country is not going through its best moment and that the international context is “exceptionally complicated,” which is why he invited the use of “power ” of the dragon to have a better year. This explained:

The dragon personifies the spirit of self-improvement, hard work and drive of the Chinese nation for 5,000 years. He is also a symbol of the determination and aspiration of millions of Chinese to have a strong country. The dragon, as the emblem of China, is strong, brave and benevolent

Beyond Chinese borders

Although it is a celebration of Chinese origin, it is not celebrated only there.

Currently this holiday is recognized mostly by the country's ethnic minority groups, as well as other East Asian nations such as Hong Kong, North Korea, South Korea, Macau, the Philippines, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brunei and Malaysia.

For example, in Vietnam there is the First Morning Festival of the First Day. In the Koreas its name corresponds to Seollal and in Mongolia it is the White Moon festival.

Cities such as London, New York, Vancouver and Melbourne also celebrate it, which is associated with the numerous Chinese migrations in different periods of history.

In Latin America, for example, in Peru specifically, Lima's Chinatown is the epicenter. Jorge Cáceres, teacher of the Asia Dragon Society of Peru, told the EFE Agency:

For the Peruvian-Chinese community it is the greatest holiday, it is a day of friendship, family, good omens, and good wishes. It has been mixed with the Peruvian culture, it is a mixture that we all celebrate the Chinese New Year with great joy

Different people do their last minute shopping in New York's Chinatown. © Andrés Triviño V.

Alberto Blanco, ambassador of Havana in Beijing, recalled that relations between the two countries date back to the time of Mao Zedong and said: “We trust that in this New Year our cooperation, trust and mutual support will serve once again as an example of “unbreakable brotherhood among socialist countries”

With EFE and local media